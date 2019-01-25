US pulls non-essential diplomatic staff from Venezuela

The US has ordered the removal of its non-essential diplomatic staff from after gave them 72 hours to leave amid a political crisis.

In a security alert on Thursday night, the also recommended that Americans residing or travelling in "strongly consider departing" while commercial flights remained available, reports news.

For those US citizens who choose to stay in the country, the government recommended "ensure you have adequate supplies to shelter in place".

The said it will remain open for a few hours at "limited ability to provide to US citizens in Venezuela".

The development comes after earlier on Thursday reiterated his decision "with firmness" to break diplomatic and political relations "with the imperialist government of Trump, and expel all his diplomatic personnel" from following his US counterpart's official recognition of as the legitimate of Venezuela.

"They have until Sunday ... to leave Venezuela. To get out of Venezuela", said Maduro, who also ordered the closure of the and all of his country's consulates in the US.

Protests both for and against broke out following Guaido's declaration of himself as the on Tuesday.

That announcement came a day after dozens of troops from the rebelled against

Around a dozen demonstrations took place on Monday calling for a resolution to the severe economic and political crisis which has plagued the country for years, with opposition protesters demanding an end to Maduro's alleged usurpation of power.

Venezuela, an that has been hammered by and economic sanctions imposed by the US, has been in recession for nearly all of Maduro's time in office. He took over after predecessor Hugo Chavez's death in 2013.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their homeland amid and medicine shortages and hyper-inflation.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)