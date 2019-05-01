Venezuela uprising: 52 injured; Trump 'closely monitoring' situation

At least 52 people have been injured in the ongoing clashes between anti-government protesters led by and in the Venezuelan capital on Tuesday (local time).

32 were injured as result of while 16 suffered traumatic injuries, reported

Thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets in after Guaido, flanked by military men and armoured vehicles, on Tuesday called for an uprising to end Nicolas Maduro's regime.

In the wake of the uprising, said he is monitoring the situation in the country "very closely."

"I am monitoring the situation in very closely. The stands with the People of and their Freedom!" Trump tweeted.

Addressing a press conference in on the situation in Venezuela, US warned that it would be "a big mistake" for to use force against his country's agitating civilians.

"The sooner Maduro is gone, the sooner is the possibility of justice and real economic growth for the Venezuelan people," quoted Bolton, as saying.

The US added that the sees the uprising as a "potentially dispositive moment in the efforts of the Venezuelan people to regain their freedom."

The South American nation has been in the throes of a political crisis, which was accelerated when Guaido declared himself as the President of the nation in January.

The immediately recognised him as the interim President, demanding Maduro to step down.

Maduro continues to hold on to his post despite several calling for his resignation. is also facing an acute economic and humanitarian crisis at the moment, which is worsened by repeated sanctions from the United States.

like China, Russia, amongst others have slammed international interference in Venezuelan affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

