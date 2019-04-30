Sudan Army will not 'accept chaos': MTC

will not "accept chaos", asserted ruling (MTC) on Tuesday, after few protestors alleged that soldiers tried to disperse them during a sit-in in the capital of

"We will not accept chaos. We will deal with it firmly in accordance with the law," said Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the Transitional Military Council's vice

"We do not want to escalate the situation. We are committed to negotiation. After today, there will be no chaotic scenes," he added.

Thousands of protestors have been camping outside the headquarters in Khartoum, almost three weeks after the military and security forces toppled former from power on April 11.

On Monday, main protest group said that the personnel have tried to remove barricades at the sit-in.

This came as the African country faced months of continuous protests against the ousted leader's decades-long rule which was marred by rampant corruption. The protests snowballed after initially being triggered by the rising prices of daily commodities like bread.

After overthrowing Bashir, the military council promised to hold elections after overseeing a two-year transitional period - a move which has been slammed by protesters who are holding sit-ins against the military rule.

The demonstrators have also rejected the African Union's proposal to give the MTC a three-month period to hand over power to a civil administration.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)