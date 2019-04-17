Vijay Mallya accuses Centre of 'discriminating' between private, public airlines

on Wednesday lashed out at the central government for allegedly "discriminating" between private and state-owned firm, while extending "sympathies" to the cash-strapped

Taking to Twitter, held the central government responsible for the collapse of his Kingfisher as well as Jet Airways, an airline, he said, should be "extremely proud of."

"Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the 63-year-old reiterated his offer to "pay 100 per cent" back to the banks.

"I invested hugely into Kingfisher which rapidly grew to become India's largest and most awarded True, Kingfisher borrowed from PSU Banks as well. I have offered to pay back 100 per cent but am being criminally charged instead. Karma ?" he said.

"Every time I say that I am willing to pay 100 per cent back to the PSU Banks, media say I am spooked, terrified etc of extradition from the U.K. to I am willing to pay either way whether I am in or in an Indian Jail. Why don't Banks take the money I offered first ?" added in a follow-up tweet.

The liquor baron also said it is "sad" that so many in India have "bitten the dust."

"Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and who built that India should be extremely proud of. providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why?" Mallya asked.

Mallya, who is facing trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, is currently facing trial at a court.

