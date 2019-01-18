JUST IN
Vikramarka Mallu appointed as Congress' Telangana chief

ANI  |  Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] 

Congress leader Vikramarka Mallu was appointed as the party's Telangana-unit chief on Friday.

"The Hon'ble Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi has appointed Mr Vikramarka Mallu as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Telangana," a statement from the Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot read.

In a meeting on Thursday, Congress lawmakers from the state passed a resolution, authorising Rahul Gandhi to appoint a CLP head.

As the Congress has 19 MLAs in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, Mallu will also assume the role of Leader of Opposition.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 23:50 IST

