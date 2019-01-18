Amit Shah not suffering from flu : BK Hariprasad

BK Hariprasad, who recently mocked at the illness of Shah, on Friday said that the BJP Preisdent is reportedly not suffering from any flu and the same has been confirmed by his sources in the AIIMS.

"We have a report that he doesn't have any flu, we also know people in All (AIIMS), they said he is not admitted because of the flu. Let me get the facts then I will get back to you," said BK Hariprasad.

Hariprasad on Thursday said, "Bogus Chanakya tried thrice and failed. They are daydreaming. Shah has kidnapped four MLAs and their family members will file a habeas corpus. That's why Shah is suffering from swine flu so he should calm down."

BJP) on Thursday informed that is doing well and will soon be discharged from the All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) where he is currently undergoing

Shah was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday and is being treated under the supervision of Dr Shah also took to to inform the countrymen about his ailment and wrote: "I have been affected by swine flu disease and the treatment for the same is going on. With the blessings of God and love and good wishes of all of you, I shall be healthy soon.

