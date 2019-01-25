Village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj facing lack of basic amenities for survival

Development is still a far cry for more than 700 villagers of a village in tribal-dominated in As claimed by villagers, the village is facing lack of basic amenities for survival.

One of the villagers, from Dangadiha village in the district while sharing his ordeal said that the area has been facing acute drinking water crisis for the last few days. Not only this, the area also lacks facilities like hospitals and proper roads.

Dharma said, "There is no water supply. We drink water from the river. There are no roads or hospitals. We have informed the administration about these problems, yet nothing has changed."

The villagers walk 8 -10 kilometres every day to fetch drinking water.

The locals are disappointed as no action has been taken despite repeated complaints.

The village, situated 20 kilometers away from Thakurmunda block area, lacks access to essential amenities like electricity, education, potable water, road connectivity and healthcare facilities, as claimed by villagers.

The village, surrounded by hill and forest, is home to at least 120 families with a population of around 700. Most of the families earn their livelihood by selling Sal leaves and stitching plates.

Meanwhile, former Zilla Parishad told ANI: "When I was Zilla Parishad president, I visited these areas and saw the conditions of the tribal. There is no potable drinking water, no electricity, and no roads. The women here walk for 8 to 10 kilometres to get water from waterfalls. I had been written to the government for their conditions but still no results said to.

