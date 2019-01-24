FIR registered against ex-BSP MLA for announcing bounty for 'beheading' Sadhna Singh

An First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against former BSP for allegedly announcing Rs 50 lakh bounty on MLA Sadhna Singh for making a derogatory remark against BSP supremo

The FIR was registered in in Moradabad by a local member Raju Kalra. Police said an investigation is underway in the matter.

Former BSP MLA from Thakurdwara has announced that he would give Rs 50 lakh to the person who beheads Sadhna Singh. This came after Sadhna Singh last week called former Uttar Pradesh a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a eunuch," while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by the workers at a guest house in in 1995.

" MLA Sadhna Singh should seek apology from Behenji (Mayawati) and women of the country, else we will protest. After collecting money from my supporters, I will give Rs 50 lakh to the person who will bring Sadhna Singh's to me," said Yadav.

Faced with criticisms from all quarters, BJP MLA from Mughalsarai, Sadhna Singh issued an apology, asserting that she did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.

