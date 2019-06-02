JUST IN
Virat Kohli declared fit ahead of India's World Cup opener

ANI  |  Cricket 

Captain Virat Kohli has been declared fit and fine ahead of India's opening ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa.

Kohli was seen struggling with his thumb on Saturday during a catch practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium. A ball hit his thumb and the team physio attended him, giving a spray to ease the pain.

A BCCI source told ANI that there is no point of concern and the India captain is absolutely fit. Kohli even practiced in the nets and completed his training session.

India will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 14:09 IST

