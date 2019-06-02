CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in Proteas-Bangladesh clash

After going down to the host England in their opening encounter, will lock horns with in the ICC Men's 2019 at the Oval in London, starting at 3

Known as Proteas, are considered as chokers. The tag has not left them as the team has never gone past the semi-final stage in The reached semi-finals on four occasions - 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2015.

restricted England on 311/8 in their opening encounter, but the lost the match by 104 runs as the English bowlers rattled the middle-order of South Africa. The Faf du Plessis-led side would be aiming to win their second match to get their campaign back on track.

have improved in multi-nation tournaments. The team had qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2015 edition and finished as semi-finalists of

Since the 2015 edition, have won 13 away matches - beating twice and - to improve their record on paper. Bangladesh would be aiming to open their campaign with a win under their belt to boost their confidence in this six-week tournament.

Following are the players to watch out for in Proteas-Bangladesh clash:

Quinton De Kock

South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman strengthens the top-order and provides speedy start to the innings. The left-hander has the ability to adapt according to the situation. Although South Africa lost its opening World Cup encounter to England, de Kock scored a well-compiled 74-ball 68 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes in an attempt to single-handedly save the sinking

Liton Das

Bangladesh's wicket-keeper batsman Liton at the top-order impressed with his 90-ball 73, which included 10 boundaries, against in a World Cup warm-up match. The right-hander scored his first ODI hundred against in September last year. Although he has not been able to deliver on a consistent basis, one can expect him to be an X-factor on game day.

Kagiso Rabada

The right-arm fast bowler possesses the skills of both in-swingers and out-swingers. The 24-year old is also known for his toe-breaking yorkers in the death overs. Rabada finished at the second position in the highest wicket-takers' list in the recently concluded (IPL). In South Africa's first World Cup match against England, Rabada returned with the figures of 2/66, which included a crucial wicket of

Shakib Al Hasan

Senior Bangladesh Shakib moved to the top in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders last month. The 32-year-old performed well during the tri-nation series against and Shakib amassed 140 runs, including two unbeaten fifties. The left-arm bowler picked two wickets in a World Cup warm-up match against India, in which he stopped power hitter Hardik Pandya.

