Visit will lead to stupendous outcomes: PM Modi departs from Maldives

As Modi left from the on Sunday, he said that he is humbled by the affection received in the island nation and added that the two-day visit will lead to "stupendous outcomes".

"Dear citizens of the Republic of Maldives, I am humbled by the affection I have received in your wonderful nation. Thank you for being great hosts. I also thank the Government for the hospitality. This visit will lead to stupendous outcomes, adding vigour to bilateral ties," tweeted Modi, alongside four photos of the visit.

In one photo, members of the Indian diaspora are waiting to welcome Modi, while in two others he is with Maldivian - one features the two holding hands and the other shows Modi receiving 'Nishan Izzuddeen', the island nation's highest honour for foreign dignitaries. The fourth photo is of him at the Maldivian Parliament, where he addressed the gathering on Saturday.

The was his first foreign visit after assuming office for a second term.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in before noon for a brief stopover and will be received by his Sri Lankan counterpart

He will hold talks with Sri Lankan and will also meet Sri Lankan of Opposition and former and members of the Alliance.

Later in the day, the will offer prayers at in Tirupati, before returning to Newly-elected will accompany him to the holy shrine.

and inked six pacts for strengthening cooperation in various fields including health, defence and establishing a passenger and cargo ferry between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)