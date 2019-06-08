JUST IN
PM Modi arrives in Maldives

IANS  |  Male 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Maldives on his first foreign visit after being re-elected.

During his visit there, the Prime Minister would be conferred with the highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries - Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen.

Later in the day, he will address the Majlis (Parliament of Maldives).

Modi, along with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, will also inaugurate two projects.

On June 9, Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka where he will meet the top leaders of the island country.

--IANS

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019.

