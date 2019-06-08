PM Modi arrives in Maldives

-
ALSO READ
Maldives all set for PM Modi's 'historic' visit
Maldives invites PM Modi to address Parliament
Visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka indicates importance India attaches to 'Neighbourhood First' policy: PM Modi
Modi to address Maldivian Parliament
PM Modi to reinforce 'neighbourhood first' policy with visits to Maldives and Sri Lanka
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Maldives on his first foreign visit after being re-elected.
During his visit there, the Prime Minister would be conferred with the highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries - Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen.
Later in the day, he will address the Majlis (Parliament of Maldives).
Modi, along with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, will also inaugurate two projects.
On June 9, Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka where he will meet the top leaders of the island country.
--IANS
rbe/mag/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU