Man intentionally leaks data of over 14,000 HIV positive people

An HIV-positive man reportedly leaked data of over 14,000 people living with

The American living in Singapore, who goes by the name Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, used his boyfriend's blood to pass tests in order to move to a decade ago. He was busted for lying, sent to jail, and later deported.

According to Fast Company, Farrera-Brochez allegedly took information from the registry with him, which he illegally obtained from his partner, a Singaporean doctor.

The accused leaked confidential information of 5,400 Singaporeans diagnosed with HIV, along with 8,800 foreigners who were detected for the condition prior to 2011. The stolen information included each person's name, identification number, phone number, addresses, test results, and other medical information.

