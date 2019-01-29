JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Health

We will cremate body, bury ashes: Jaya Jaitly on George Fernandes
Business Standard

Man intentionally leaks data of over 14,000 HIV positive people

ANI 

An HIV-positive man reportedly leaked health data of over 14,000 people living with HIV.

The American living in Singapore, who goes by the name Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, used his boyfriend's blood to pass tests in order to move to Singapore a decade ago. He was busted for lying, sent to jail, and later deported.

According to Fast Company, Farrera-Brochez allegedly took information from the HIV registry with him, which he illegally obtained from his partner, a Singaporean doctor.

The accused leaked confidential information of 5,400 Singaporeans diagnosed with HIV, along with 8,800 foreigners who were detected for the condition prior to 2011. The stolen information included each person's name, identification number, phone number, addresses, HIV test results, and other medical information.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements