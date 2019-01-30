Restaurants across the world serve oversized meals, reported a study conducted by an international team of researchers and supported by FAPESP - São Paulo Research Foundation.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal, weighed and measured of meals being served by eateries in Ribeirão Preto (Brazil), (China), (Finland), (Ghana) and (India) and found that 94 per cent of the most popular main dishes served in sit-down restaurants and 72 per cent of those purchased over the counter from fast outlets contained more than 600 kilocalories (kcal).

Notably, this is the benchmark recently recommended by the United Kingdom's Service (NHS) to help reduce the global epidemic.

The experts found a significant correlation between meal weight and They concluded that some popular meals were both far larger and more caloric than necessary.

Speaking about it, of the study, said, " is a world problem caused by several factors, such as sedentary living, processed and sugar intake, and overeating. Many people may confuse craving with hunger. This study shows that any strategy to combat should also consider these excesses."

The Organization (WHO) considers obesity a global epidemic and a major risk factor for heart disease, and diabetes, among other It estimates that 1.9 billion adults are overweight and 600 million are obese worldwide.

The study finds that the selected restaurant and fast supplied between 70 per cent and 120 per cent of the required by a sedentary woman - approximately 2,000 kcal - except in China, where the of the most popular meals was significantly lower.

However, Suen added that the study did not take into account the mode of preparation or the nutritional composition of the meals analysed.

"The fact is that many people who patronise these restaurants are overeating," Suen said.

The researchers measured the energy content of a sample of 223 popular meals purchased from 111 randomly selected sit-down restaurants and fast They compared these findings with data from restaurants in (USA) extracted from previous studies by

"The findings refute two widely held ideas. We're not just eating the wrong foods but also overeating, and in terms of calories, a meal considered healthy may often increase the organism's and hence add more weight than a fast food meal," Suen said.

The results showed that the energy content of fast was lower on average (809 kcal) than that of a sit-down restaurant meal (1,317 kcal). However, the study was far from being a defense of fast

Furthermore, oversized portions also have an effect on the so-called compensation mechanism, Suen explained.

"When nonobese people have a large midday meal, they normally feel less hungry in the evening and eat less for dinner, for example," she said. "However, obese people appear not to have this perception, as has been found in several studies by the research group at Therefore, this regulation in terms of eating less in the next meal doesn't happen in obese individuals," Suen added.

According to Suen, is also important. Eating low-quality carbohydrates such as saturated fat or large amounts of sugar contributes to associated with excessive intake of these products.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)