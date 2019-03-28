Vivek Oberoi, his lawyer appear before ECI on PM Modi biopic

After Election Commission of issued a show cause notice to the producers of 'PM Modi' biopic, along with his lawyer, Hitesh Jain, appeared before the election commission on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Jain, said, "We have submitted a detailed response to the notice issued by the election commission for violating the model code of conduct. In our response, we have explained that the movie does not violate the model code of conduct."

Oberoi, who essays Modi's character in the film, and met the EC officials on Thursday.

"The complaint was filed by party, seeking the ban on the film during the period of the election on the ground of violation of model code of conduct," Jain said.

Asked whether the film would be released as on its scheduled date, he said, "We have already announced the release date. However, we will wait and watch."

The biopic came under the scanner of the ECI after and left parties complained to the electoral body saying that it violates the model code of the conduct.

The film is based on the life of titled 'PM Modi'. is essaying the role of The film is scheduled to release on April 05.

