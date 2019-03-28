Vivek Oberoi, his lawyer appear before ECI on PM Modi biopic

-
After Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to the producers of 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, Actor Vivek Oberoi along with his lawyer, Hitesh Jain, appeared before the election commission on Thursday.
Speaking to ANI, Jain, said, "We have submitted a detailed response to the notice issued by the election commission for violating the model code of conduct. In our response, we have explained that the movie does not violate the model code of conduct."
Oberoi, who essays Modi's character in the film, and producer Sandip Ssingh met the EC officials on Thursday.
"The complaint was filed by Congress party, seeking the ban on the film during the period of the election on the ground of violation of model code of conduct," Jain said.
Asked whether the film would be released as on its scheduled date, he said, "We have already announced the release date. However, we will wait and watch."
The biopic came under the scanner of the ECI after Congress and left parties complained to the electoral body saying that it violates the model code of the conduct.
The film is based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled 'PM Narendra Modi'. Vivek Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi. The film is scheduled to release on April 05.
