Water scarcity threatens Thane's people, marine life

People from villages of Shahapur Taluka in Thane are facing troubles due to water scarcity in the area.
"All the water from our area goes to Mumbai and we struggle to get water even for drinking. There is no water here, we are forced to drink unclean water," a local said while talking to ANI demanding that government should make arrangements to provide water.
In another drought-hit region of Maharashtra in Nagaon village, locals allege fish are dying due to drop in the water level of Godavari River.
"Water level is dropping since the past two months causing the deaths. Even drinking water is not available for humans and animals," they said.
On May 6, Election Commission had given relaxation in Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to carry out drought relief measures in Maharashtra.
This comes in response to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeal to EC.
On April 30, Fadnavis wrote a letter to EC stating that since polling for all constituencies of Maharashtra has concluded, therefore, the apex poll body should ease some norms to allow drought relief work to be carried out in the state.
