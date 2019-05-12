Trouble for Telangana Congress: Party leaders unhappy with TPCC president Uttam Kumar

In what could spell serious trouble for the party amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, there are reports of leaders being upset with the state and

The grand old party is in a sorry state in with the situation becoming worse day-by-day due to the rift between senior and junior leadership. The rift came to fore on Saturday when a scuffle broke out between senior Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh Mudhiraj during a protest held here by opposition parties, against the alleged goof-up of the in the intermediate results of state board.

Earlier Sarve Satyanarayana, former Union was suspended by Uttam Kumar after he blamed him and Khuntia for party's defeat during a meeting held to analyse the election results in Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency. The former also allegedly hurled a water bottle at (TPCC)

In the recently held Assembly Elections in the state, Marri Shashidar Reddy, a four-time MLA and former was not given ticket by the Congress party. Marri blamed Uttam Kumar for the same accusing the state Congress of backstabbing him.

Congress won just 19 out of 119 seats in the Assembly Elections but many of its MLAs have already defected to the ruling party.

Another Congress had left the party even before Assembly Elections and joined TRS. He went on to win from Khairatabad seat.

Similarly, senior Congress D K Aruna also left the party and joined BJP.

Notably, most of the leaders who left Congress blamed Uttam Kumar's and Khuntia's leadership. According to party sources, several MLAs are planning to quit the party in the absence of leadership and conflict between the party leaders.

In fact, some Congress leaders are reportedly unhappy by former entry into the party.

The silver lining for Congress is that Lok Sabha polls for all the 17 seats of the state were held in the first phase on April 11 itself.

Nevertheless, any such "untoward" developments could strike a severe blow to the party's hopes of a revival in the state.

