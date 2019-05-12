Uttar Pradesh: Farmers protest closure of three sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar

Three sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar-- Tikola, Bhaisani, Khaikhedi announced the closure of crushing of sugarcane, thereby sending the farmers in a tizzy.

"This will adversely affect the farmers because crops are still standing there in the field. We want sugar mills to remain open till the crops are in the field," Chaudhary Shakti Singh, a said. The sentiment was echoed by several other farmers.

The district administration maintains that mills have closed in the areas where is not available. However, the farmers say that their crop is still there in the field. They have demanded that mills should not close as long as the crops are standing in the field.

"Crushing of has stopped in the areas where sugarcane is not available. Sugar mills are running wherever sugarcane is available. Once the sugar is sold, farmers will automatically receive their dues in their accounts," Amit Singh, ADM said while talking to reporters here.

