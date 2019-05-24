WB court turns down former Kolkata top cop Rajiv Kumar's bail plea

A lower court here on Friday turned down Rajiv Kumar's plea seeking an extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha scam.

The court turned down his "faulty application" submitted before it.

" Rajeev Kumar's lawyers submitted a faulty at the lower court in Barasat around 4 pm which was turned down. Subsequent documents were said to be missing, being the reason why his was rejected," told reporters here.

This comes after earlier in the day refused to entertain a plea of seeking an extension of the seven-day period granted to him to approach a competent court for protection from arrest in connection with Saradha scam case.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Surya Kant while disposing of the petition, said, "You (Kumar) can go to the or trial courts in Bengal. The courts are functional and all the judges are sitting. There is no vacation there. Seek appropriate remedy."

Kumar had approached the apex court seeking an extension of protection from arrest, claiming that he was not able to access the legal remedies in since lawyers in the state were on strike.

He had submitted that the chances of his arrest by the (CBI), probing the Saradha case, were imminent after the apex court withdrew the shield on May 17.

While vacating its order, a bench comprising and Justices and had said that the order should not be treated as a direction to the for custodial interrogation and asked the investigating agency to act as per law.

The CBI, in its plea, had sought permission for custodial interrogation of Kumar, who earlier headed Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam, over his alleged role in destroying evidence in the case.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a team was detained by Kolkata Police when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home. The officers were taken to a police station and later released.

