Saradha chit fund: SC reserves order on plea seeking custodial interrogation of ex-Kolkata top cop

The on Thursday reserved its order on a plea of the (CBI) seeking permission to arrest and interrogate former for his alleged role in destructing evidence in Saradha chit fund case.

A bench headed by reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of the and Kumar's

is being represented by Tushar Mehta, while appeared on the behalf of and state of

The bench had on March 30, asked the to show materials and satisfy the court on its plea for the custodial interrogation of Kumar.

Singhvi had opposed the CBI's plea for Kumar's custodial interrogation.

CBI has filed the plea seeking direction to withdraw its February 5 order granting protection to from the arrest.

The investigative agency had said that the custodial interrogation of Kumar was required to investigate the larger conspiracy and Kumar's role and other police officials in causing disappearance and destruction of evidence.

CBI had also said the arrest and custodial interrogation of Rajeev Kumar was required to unravel the conspiracy, nexus between directors of and politicians.

The CBI had said that Rajeev Kumar, who earlier appeared before CBI officials for questioning in Shillong as per the order, remained elusive and evaded all pertinent questions and also did not assist the CBI in making available crucial evidence in the chit fund cases. Kumar has not disclosed any crucial information he was privy to.

An unprecedented chain of events took place on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's house. The CBI officers were taken to a police station and released later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)