Saradha chit fund: SC verdict tommorow on CBI plea to interrogate ex-Kolkata top cop

The will pronounce its order on Friday on a plea of the (CBI) seeking permission for custodial interrogation of former over his alleged role in destroying evidence in the Saradha chit fund case.

A bench headed by reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of the and Kumar's on May 2.

was representing the probe agency, while appeared on the behalf of and state of during the hearing.

The bench had on March 30, asked the to show materials and satisfy the court on its plea for the custodial interrogation of Kumar. Singhvi had opposed the CBI's plea for Kumar's custodial interrogation.

had filed the plea seeking direction to withdraw its February 5 order granting protection to from the arrest.

The investigative agency had argued that Kumar's custodial interrogation was required to probe the larger conspiracy and Kumar and other police officials' role in causing disappearance and destruction of evidence in the case.

CBI had also said the arrest and custodial interrogation of Rajeev Kumar was required to unravel the conspiracy, nexus between directors of and politicians.

The CBI had said that Rajeev Kumar, who earlier appeared before CBI officials for questioning in Shillong as per the order, remained elusive and evaded all pertinent questions and also did not assist the CBI in making available crucial evidence in the chit fund cases. Kumar has not disclosed any crucial information he was privy to.

An unprecedented chain of events unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home. The CBI officers were taken to a police station and released later.

