WB doctors' strike: BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of shielding attackers

secretary on Friday said that was to be blamed for attacks on doctors in the state and accused her of shielding the attackers.

"Doctors were attacked by the goons and then again attacked by The way Mamata attacked the doctors just to save some Muslim attackers is absolutely wrong," Sinha told ANI here.

Doctors have been protesting against the rising violence against the medical fraternity after a junior doctor of Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) and Hospital was allegedly attacked by the relatives of a patient who died on June 10.

Banerjee had on Thursday visited where she gave the agitating doctors a four-hour ultimatum to withdraw their ongoing strike and warned of "strong action" if the situation was not normalised within the deadline.

Sinha also demanded the Chief Minister's public apology for bringing a bad name to the state by supporting the attackers. "This is very shocking that just for the sake of her vote bank, is paying such a heavy price," he said.

CM Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP of perpetrating violence in the state.

Sinha also took a dig at her over her comments on the necessity of Bangla language in the state.

He said, "Banerjee took up the issue of language to divert the people's attention from attacks on the doctors. She is trying to create unrest in society."

Earlier in the day, Banerjee said that the people coming to must speak Bangla.

Addressing a party workers' rally in Kanchrapara, she said: "I respect all states. When I go to Bihar, UP, and Punjab, I speak in their language. If you are in Bengal you have to speak Bangla. We have to bring Bangla forward. I will not tolerate criminals who stay in Bengal and roam around on bikes. I will not let Bengal become like Gujarat," Banerjee had said.

