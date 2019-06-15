Cong' leader's kin thrashes woman with belt, stick; 6 arrested

Brother of local thrashed a woman over a money dispute in district of Punjab, police said on Friday.

Rakesh Chaudhary's brother and his aides dragged the woman out of his house on Buda Gujjar road in the city and had beaten her up with belts and sticks.

The incident came into fore after a video of the incident went viral on The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. When another woman comes to her rescue, they start thrashing her too.

The victim woman suffered critical injuries and was admitted to a hospital in the district.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the matter. "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. We will push for severe punishment for the accused," Senior of Police Manjeet Dhesi said.

The police said that it will take strict action against the accused and their association with the ruling party will not affect the investigation.

Dhesi further said, "The police will treat them as an accused regardless of their political affiliation.

