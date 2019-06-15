CRPF jawan injured in Saraikella Naxal blast dies, officers pay tribute

-
-
Constable Sunil Kalita of 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF, who sustained injuries in an IED blast on May 28 during anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand's Saraikela succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
Kalita, who was first admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Trauma Centre AIIMS on June 4, where he breathed his last.
Security personnel and officers paid floral tribute to the CRPF security personnel at Guwahati airport.
Eleven police personnel were injured in an IED blast triggered on May 28 in Kuchai area of Saraikella.
The incident occurred when the troops of 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF, and Jharkhand police were out on special joint operations. Among the injured, 8 personnel were of CoBRA while 3 of Jharkhand Police.
All the injured were airlifted to Ranchi and admitted to a hospital for treatment.
