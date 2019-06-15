CRPF jawan injured in Saraikella Naxal blast dies, officers pay tribute

Sunil of 209 battalion of CRPF, who sustained in an IED blast on May 28 during anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand's Saraikela succumbed to his on Wednesday.

Kalita, who was first admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, was airlifted to and admitted to Trauma Centre AIIMS on June 4, where he breathed his last.

Security personnel and officers paid floral tribute to the security personnel at

Eleven police personnel were injured in an IED blast triggered on May 28 in Kuchai area of Saraikella.

The incident occurred when the troops of 209 battalion of CRPF, and police were out on special joint operations. Among the injured, 8 personnel were of while 3 of Police.

All the injured were airlifted to Ranchi and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

