WB kisi ke baap ka nahi hai: Anil Vij

-
ALSO READ
BJP hits out at Mamata, TMC for denying Adityanath's chopper to land
BJP lashes out at Mamata Banerjee, calls her government undemocratic, fascist
Days of TMC government in Bengal numbered: Yogi Adityanath
BJP protest in WB over permission denial to UP CM's chopper
WB: BJP condemns TMC govt for not permitting Yogi's rallies
-
Haryana minister Anil Vij on Sunday compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Taadka, a demoness in the epic Ramayana, for not allowing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to land his helicopter in the state for his rally.
Speaking to ANI, Vij said, "In Raamleela, there is a scene where Taadka interrupts the yagyas (ritualistic worship conducted by sages). Mamata Banerjee is portraying a similar role. Be it Yogi Adityanath ji's rally, Amit Shah ji's yatra, or helicopter landings, she creates obstacles for everything. She is doing what Taadka does."
In response to questions over his remarks for an elected chief minister, Vij said, "I am talking about her behaviour, she should also behave like an elected Chief Minister, West Bengal kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (West Bengal doesn't belong to anyone). It belongs to everyone, every person and party can go there, the democracy permits it."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal to conduct two rallies in North Dinajpur district's Raiganj and in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat as part of the "Gantantra Bachao" (Save Democracy) campaign.
He later addressed the rally in Raiganj via telephone from Lucknow.
Earlier, the Calcutta High Court barred the BJP from holding the proposed Rath Yatra after the TMC filed a petition for the same.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU