WB kisi ke baap ka nahi hai: Anil Vij

on Sunday compared with Taadka, a demoness in the epic Ramayana, for not allowing to land his helicopter in the state for his rally.

Speaking to ANI, Vij said, "In Raamleela, there is a scene where Taadka interrupts the yagyas (ritualistic worship conducted by sages). is portraying a similar role. Be it ji's rally, Amit Shah ji's yatra, or helicopter landings, she creates obstacles for everything. She is doing what Taadka does."

In response to questions over his remarks for an elected chief minister, Vij said, "I am talking about her behaviour, she should also behave like an elected Chief Minister, kisi ke baap ka nahi hai ( doesn't belong to anyone). It belongs to everyone, every person and party can go there, the democracy permits it."

was denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal to conduct two rallies in district's Raiganj and in district's Balurghat as part of the "Gantantra Bachao" (Save Democracy) campaign.

He later addressed the rally in Raiganj via telephone from

Earlier, the barred the BJP from holding the proposed Rath Yatra after the TMC filed a petition for the same.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)