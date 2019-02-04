Maharashtra approves 10 pc quota for economically weaker section of General category

-
Maharashtra cabinet on Monday approved the centre's scheme of 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section among the general category in government jobs and educational institutions across the state.
With this, Maharashtra has become seventh state after Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam to have approved the bill to implement the reservation.
The Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, approving a 10 percent reservation for economically backward upper castes in government jobs.
The Maharashtra state Assembly, in November, had passed a Bill proposing 16 per cent reservation under Socially and Educationally Backward Class, paving way for reservation to Marathas in the state.
