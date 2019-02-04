CBI-Kolkata Police showdown: MHA seeks report on role of IPS officers

The is seeking a report on the role of IPS officers on "obstructing investigation and violation of Service Conduct Rules" in Kolkata on Sunday, sources said.

MHA sources also said that called up Governor to be apprised of the facts of the "unfortunate and unprecedented situation" of officials being "manhandled, intimidated and obstructed" in the state.

The (MHA) had reportedly received information that officers in Kolkata had experienced intimidation and threat to personal safety in the course of investigation into the Saradha scam.

"Reports were also received that the residence of Joint Director, was surrounded by Ministry of Home Affairs, thereafter, took action to deploy Central Armed Police Forces at the office and residential premises of CBI in Kolkata," sources claimed.

Thereafter, Rajnath reportedly called up to be "apprised of the facts of the unfortunate and unprecedented situation of officers of a Central Investigating Agency being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed."

Sources further stated that the Governor "apprised that he had summoned of Police and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation."

MHA is said to be closely monitoring the situation.A 1989-batch IPS of cadre, Kumar was heading a SIT on the Saradha and scams.

The CBI wanted the top to hand over the seizure list made during his probe, sources said.

Reportedly, the top cop was to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he is not responding to notices to appear before the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)