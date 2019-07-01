WB: Raids at 22 locations in connection with chit fund case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at 22 locations in West Bengal in connection with a chit fund scam.CBI raids are being carried out at premises linked to New India Agro Limited.

The central probe agency also raided the residence of New India Agro Limited Director Prasenjit Sarkar in Arambag, which comes under Hooghly district of West Bengal.

Further details are awaited.

