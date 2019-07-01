Cong slams Centre in LS over reduction in small saving interest rates

Congress on Monday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of reduction in small saving interest rates by the BJP-led government and accused it of being "anti-common man".

During the Zero Hour, Congress leader in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the interest rate of small savings schemes was "very important" for the common man but the government was reduced it without taking care of the interest of people.

"Interest rates have been reduced. The government is anti-common man," he said.

The central government had said last week that interest rates on small savings schemes will be reduced by 10 basis points (bps) for the July-September quarter.

Congress has been demanding a reversal of the reduction in the interest rates.

