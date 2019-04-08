We are making same mistakes in almost every game, says Moeen Ali after RCB's sixth straight defeat

faced their sixth consecutive defeat in the ongoing as won the match by four wickets on Sunday.

After the defeat, RCB's Moeen Ali has agreed that they are making same mistakes over and over again due to which Kohli-led side has been unable to win even single match in IPL and as a result, the RCB is the bottom-placed team in the points table.

"I think at the moment it's obviously very frustrating. We are training hard, the coaches are giving us everything we need, but now on the field we're a little bit nervous at times and feel a bit of pressure... It's just frustrating as cricketers that we're making the same mistakes almost every game - dropping catches, giving wickets away. You can't afford to do that in the IPL," International Council (ICC) quoted Ali as saying.

While talking about the qualifying chances for RCB, the 31-year old said, "we just need to improve and we need to win, obviously, all the games." Ali further added that "we know that, it's going to be a miracle to be honest with you."

will now face Kings XI Punjab on April 13 in Mohali and will aim to halt their losing streak.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)