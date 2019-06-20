We do not encourage defection, says YRS Congress leader P Suresh

After four Telegu Desam Party's (TDP) MPs from and Telangana merged themselves with the BJP, A Suresh on Thursday said that his party was against poaching of MPs and it does not encourage defection.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh said: "We are against the poaching of MPs. We do not encourage defection. Any who wants to join our party must first resign from their party."

Criticising TDP, Suresh said: "TDP is a sinking ship. They have lost the credibility of the people of They failed to fulfill the promises like the old age pension, which was an election gimmick. There is no commitment to people."

"The difference between the YSRCP and the TDP is that the people have faith in Jaganmohan Reddy. They have come to the conclusion that there is a leader, who can be trusted...They have voted for Jagan because they know he will fulfill the promises. There is no scope for the TDP to revive in "

Earlier today, accompanied by BJP Working J P Nadda and of the House in the Thawar Chand Gehlot, three MPs -- Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh and T G Venkatesh -- met and submitted a resolution purportedly passed by the in the upper House where the merger decision was taken.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)