We should think about alternatives instead of producing only sugar out of sugarcane: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said surplus production of sugar is the biggest problem we are facing today, hence we should think about other alternatives instead of producing only sugar out of sugarcane.

"I have been a water resource minister and hence I can say this with confidence that there is no water shortage in this country but instead there is a shortage of water management. Similarly, it's important to understand that we can't reduce the production of sugarcane hence we should think about other alternatives instead of producing only sugar out of it," Gadkari said while delivering a speech at Sugar Conference 20-20.

Gadkari will be launching a bike on July 12 which will run on 100 per cent ethanol. He said new technology acceptance is the key to solve some major problems in this industry.

"I will be launching a bike on July 12 which will run on ethenol. I told TVS that whichever sugar factory asks for an agency, give them. Reducing the production cost and increasing the production will be more beneficial for farmers. Problems are serious and there is a question about survival hence new technology acceptance is must," he added.

He further added, "After coming here, I got to know that due to some pending permission issue for the sugar factories, there was a delay in the opening of sugar factories this year. I immediately spoke to the minister and informed about the issue. If this is true, then it has been a big loss to our farmers and sugar industry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)