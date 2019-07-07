Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's mother passes away

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's mother Bindeshwari Baghel, aged 78, passed away at Ramkrishna Hospital in Raipur on Sunday.

Baghel's mother Bindeshwari Baghel's mortal remains would be taken from Ramkrishna Hospital to Baghel's Bhilai residence for people to offer their obeisances.

The body will be cremated in Bhilai Muktidham on July 8.

Baghel is Chhattisgarh's third chief minister and the Congress party's second chief minister in the state. Baghel represents Patan Assembly constituency in Durg district. He has been the president of Chhattisgarh Congress since 2014.

