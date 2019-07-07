Govt official stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): A senior auditor of Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure was stabbed to death inside his house in Jaitpur area of South East Delhi on Saturday, said police.

Police said they received a call regarding murder at 5 am on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Anand Singh.

After receiving the call, police reached on the spot and found that the deceased was stabbed multiple time. In a communique, DCP South East Chinmay Biswal said, "A call was received from the brother of deceased. On reaching the spot one male person namely Anand Singh was found dead with stab injuries on his back. A case under section 302 IPC has been registered and the investigation is on."

According to family, the 43-year-old Singh came late on Friday night and went to sleep in his room. His wife was sleeping in another room. Other family members woke up in the morning and found him in the pool of blood. He was survived by two sons and a daughter.

The family does not doubt anyone. His daughter Pinki told the police, "My father came late at night and went to sleep. The door was open. We do not know who came and killed him. We came to know about this at around 3 am and informed police around 4:30 am. He was not having any sort of enmity with anyone."

Police are suspecting some known persons' hand behind this because entry seems to be friendly. There's is no sign of scuffle between deceased and the assailants. Also, nothing has been looted from the deceased room. Postmortem has been conducted and police are waiting for the report.

