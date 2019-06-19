West Bengal: 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted by distant relative, accused held

Police have arrested a man here after the mother of an 11-year-old girl filed a complaint stating that her distant relative committed penetrative on her daughter.

"The woman filed a complaint on June 15. The accused, Sagar Mallick, being a distant relative, forcefully committed penetrative to her minor daughter at her residence," said the city police in a statement.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Mallick and has taken him into custody till June 24.

"The accused's sister stays near the quarter of the victim. He was staying at her sister's house for some days," the release said.

Sagar is a Group D staff of inside Fort William, headquarters here.

The police have registered the case under Section 376 (2) (f) of the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)