Gujarat: Caught on CCTV, bull goes on rampage, injures two

The daily commute for two residents of Jemput, a village 60 kilometres away from Rajkot, turned ugly when a bull attacked them in to separate incidents on Tuesday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows how the bovine went on a rampage injuring the two men while they were passing through a narrow lane in the area.

At first, the animal seems calm, however, the scenario changes soon as an elderly man comes close riding his bicycle triggering an attack from the bull. Soon, the man is seen lying on the road, his cycle alongside.

As the animal comes back to where it stood initially, the man stands up grappling with the attack but as he attempts to move away the bull comes back and pushes him against the wall of a house using its horns.

Right after the old man falls down, a local, who had been looking for a chance to help, throws water at the bull to shoo it away and takes the injured elderly inside his house.

Moments later, another man came under the wrath of the bull as he was crossing the same lane on a scooter. Going by the video, he seemed to have realised the bovine's intention, as soon after taking the hit he regained balance and briskly walked away leaving his vehicle in order to avoid any further damage.

The previous victim's bicycle was still seen lying at the same spot.

Both the men who came under attack suffered injuries, the latter one, however, only had minor ones.

After these incidents, the bull was tied up and was later taken to a nearby cowshed.

