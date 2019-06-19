JUST IN
Business Standard

WB: 3 police officials attacked in Durgapur

ANI  |  General News 

Three policemen in West Bengal have been hospitalised with critical injuries after they were allegedly attacked near Sawra village on Tuesday night in Faridpur area of Durgapur.

Circle inspector Amitabho Sen, Faridpur police station officer-in-charge Anirban Basu and a constable Budhadeb Gayan have been admitted at a private nursing home here and are in critical condition.

Sujeet Mukherjee, TMC block president Laudoha area said, "We told police a few days ago that BJP people here are of criminal nature. A few days back, the police sabotaged the house of our party worker. We protest against it in a peaceful way. But people are angry with the way BJP attacked the police. TMC is against this violence."

According to reports, the policemen had arrived in the village to arrest BJP workers who had allegedly locked up the TMC party office here two days ago.

Police along with Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the area.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 15:17 IST

