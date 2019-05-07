West Indies cricketer Seymour Nurse passes away

Former batsman passed away on Monday (local time) after suffering from a

has played 29 Test matches for the team between 1960 and 1969.

"A few days ago I was celebrating our two young openers record-breaking performance. I was so happy for the guys. And tonight I Just got a call from daughter to say he just passed away," former cricketer wrote on his account.

"My my mentor, we all from the Holder's hill area love this man, we used to walk like Seymour, bat like him and try to talk like him. Thanks for everything you have done for me. May he rest In peace and rise in glory," he added.

Nurse was a middle-order batsman who made his Test debut against England in 1960. The was able to score 70 and 11 runs in his debut match.

He established himself in 1966 during West Indies' tour of England at that period. In the series, he was able to score 501 runs in five Test matches, including four fifties and a hundred.

After this performance, he was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1967.

In all, Nurse scored 2523 runs in the Test format at an average of 47.6.

After retiring, he served as a selector and a

