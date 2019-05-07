JUST IN
Cricket Australia announces schedule for 2019-20 season

Two new FIFA award categories for women's football

ANI  |  Football 

Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced two new award categories on Monday to promote women's football across the globe.

The two new award categories are off Women's goalkeeper of the year and a women's team of the year.

This announcement means and both men and women will be up for receiving accolades in the same categories at the FIFA Best ceremony in Milan on September 23.

"FIFA is certain that France will host a groundbreaking edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup this year, so I cannot think of a better moment to introduce these new awards," Zvonimir Boban, FIFA's Deputy Secretary-General said in an official statement.

"It is yet another step in the right direction to raise the profile of women's football," he added.

Awards will be given out in 11 categories and the categories are as follows:

The Best FIFA Men's Player

The Best FIFA Women's Player

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper*

FIFA Pro Men's World 11

FIFA Pro Women's World 11

The FIFA Puskas Award

The FIFA Fair Play Award

The FIFA Fan Award

The coronation of The Best of the season will be held at Milan's historic Teatro Alla Scala.

The details about the voting procedure for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019, including key release dates and the rules of allocation for each award will be made available later.

