Two new FIFA award categories for women's football

Association (FIFA) announced two new award categories on Monday to promote women's across the globe.

The two new award categories are off Women's of the year and a women's team of the year.

This announcement means and both men and women will be up for receiving accolades in the same categories at the Best ceremony in on September 23.

" is certain that will host a groundbreaking edition of the Women's this year, so I cannot think of a better moment to introduce these new awards," Zvonimir Boban, FIFA's said in an official statement.

"It is yet another step in the right direction to raise the profile of women's football," he added.

Awards will be given out in 11 categories and the categories are as follows:

The Best FIFA Men's Player

The Best FIFA Women's Player

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper*

FIFA Pro Men's World 11

FIFA Pro Women's World 11

The FIFA Puskas Award

The FIFA Fair Play Award

The FIFA Fan Award

The coronation of The Best of the season will be held at Milan's historic Teatro

The details about the voting procedure for The Best FIFA Awards 2019, including key release dates and the rules of allocation for each award will be made available later.

