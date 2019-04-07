BJP launches manifesto seeks to build new 'Odisha'

(BJP) on Sunday released its election manifesto for Odisha, in which it promised to invest over 1 lakh crore in the irrigation sector and provide a pension of Rs 3,000 per month to farmers above the age of 60 years among others.

"The manifesto is based on nine points. These are the nine pillars of our vision for the development of 'New Odisha', " Shah said at the release of the election manifesto in Bhubaneswar.

"Farmers will be given loans at zero per cent interest to ensure that they are not burdened by it. In the irrigation sector, the BJP will invest over 1 lakh crore. We will give over Rs 3000 per month pension to the small and medium farmers above the age of 60," Shah said.

Addressing a gathering here Shah said that the BJP will push Rs 3500 crore fund for the 'Skill Odisha' initiative, which promises to benefit over 20 lakh people in the span of five years.

"We have also made a fund of Rs 1000 crore for the startup companies in the state," he added.

Furthermore, he reiterated his promise to give capital punishment to the convicted rapists.

The manifesto also promises two-wheelers to exceptional students who complete class 12th examination.

Shah also made a pitch for his party's commitment towards creating employment and said: "If voted to power, recruitment for the vacant seats at various departments will be filled within two years of the formation of the government. The government will also arrange to provide free education to all the poor students from pre- to post graduation level."

The BJP also launched a scathing attack on the party, saying that their governance in the state proved to be "worse" than that of the "BJD did not live up to the expectations of the people of Odisha," added Shah.

Criticizing the state's incumbent government for ignoring the poor of the state, Shah remarked: "Despite being rich in resources, the people in the state are poor. In comparison to the other states of the country, Odisha is lagging in drinking water, houses, health, and security for women, education and other fields."

Shah also took a dig at the for spreading corruption in every sphere of the administration, ranging from the allotment of mines to the chit fund cases.

Urging people to vote for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said: "This time, the people of Odisha will choose the government who will remove corruption. Inaction, Laziness and corruption are the three demons with whose support, Patnaik has destroyed the state. People will now choose a government which believes in eradicating poverty and corruption from the state."

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)