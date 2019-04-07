PM takes 'speedbreaker didi' jibe at Mamata Banerjee, says "didi is the speed breaker of WB"

on Sunday claimed that "chants of Modi, Modi" were giving sleepless nights to Chief Minister even as he vowed to free the state from led by her.

"The chants of Modi, are giving 'speed breaker Didi' sleepless nights," he said, addressing a rally here.

The accused the of creating hurdles for people in getting benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana as well as for farmers in taking advantage of Centre's financial assistance schemes.

"We will make a TMC and Left-free Bengal. In this election, each vote for BJP will strengthen the country and the chowkidar," he said.

attacked Banerjee for entering into an alliance "with those people who say that should have two prime ministers", in a veiled reference to Conference leader Omar Abdullah's statement that there should be a separate and President in

He had earlier described the Chief Minister as being a "speed breaker" in the development of the state.

In his speech, Modi said that the BJP-led government at the Centre took initiatives and made impossible possible. "Retaliation to Pakistan's action was impossible earlier but the BJP government made it happen," he said.

"Before 2014, terrorists used to strike every now and then. The government was aware where these terrorists came from. However, they failed to take any strict action despite requests from the armed forces," said.

"At present, has faith in this chowkidar because people have started feeling that now impossible is also possible. The poor people now have their own and also possess debit cards. This was earlier impossible, but now it is possible," Modi said.

He also talked about the steps taken by his government for the development of

"This state is full of potential, especially in the tourism sector. The central government has invested a lot of money for developing infrastructure such as the railways. We also brought in a against human trafficking. If voted to power, we will ensure its implementation in West Bengal," added.

