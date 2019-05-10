"Will hang myself": Gambhir's hardball at Kejriwal over smear pamphlets

Bharatiya Janata Party's on Friday said he will hang himself in public if can prove his connection with the derogatory pamphlets against Atishi, the former cricketer's Lok Sabha election opponent.

The cricketer-turned-politician threw a hardball at the Minister asking him to quit if his accusations don't hold ground.

"Challenger Number 3 to and If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public. Otherwise, should quit Accepted?" Gambhir, who is contesting against AAP's from East seat, wrote on

Defamatory pamphlets targeting have created a fresh storm in politics, with her party attributing the smear campaign to her poll opponent Gambhir.

The broke down while addressing a press conference on the issue yesterday where she, along with party colleague and Minister Manish Sisodia, lashed out at the freshly-minted BJP

Soon after, Gambhir rubbished the allegation saying if proven guilty, he would quit He also sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Kejriwal, and Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.

will send the BJP a counter defamation notice and the party would consider all possible legal options in the issue, Kejriwal told ANI.

and Gambhir, both first timers in Lok Sabha elections, have been at loggerheads since announcement of their candidature. The AAP leader accused Gambhir of having two voter IDs, but he dismissed the allegation as baseless.

All the seven seats in Delhi vote in a single phase on May 12.

