Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav hold roadshow in Prayagraj

ANI  |  Politics 

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan and SP leader Dimple Yadav on Friday held a roadshow here.

The star campaigners of the Samajwadi Party were campaigning for Rajendra Pratap Singh, candidate of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance from Allahabad parliamentary seat.

Singh is in the fray against Rita Bahuguna Joshi from the BJP and AAP's Bhawani Nath Valmiki, popularly known as Bhawani Ma.

The constituency is set to go to polls on May 12.

Dimple, wife of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is seeking her third-term from Kannauj. The seat had already witnessed polling on May 6.

In Uttar Pradesh, SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting polls in an alliance, under which SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three out of 80 parliamentary constituencies.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 16:39 IST

