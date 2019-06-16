Will set up state-of-the-art research centre for encephalitis in Muzaffarpur: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Dr on Sunday said the Centre would set up a state-of-the-art research centre here within a year to deal with the menace of acute syndrome (AES).

Referring to different theories doing rounds about the spread of AES, which has claimed 84 lives so far, Dr said: "There is a need of a state-of-the-art research centre to tackle this challenge in Muzaffarpur which will work in collaboration with the and the WHO."

He said that the children who got admitted here have low blood sugar and sodium levels, and there is an electrolytic imbalance in their systems.

"In 2014, the discussed the reasons for this medical condition. There are questions as to whether this is because of toxic reasons due to litchi consumption," he said.

"Some doctors were of the opinion that heat and humidity may be the reason behind this. These reasons call for a state-of-the-art research centre," he added.

"When we got to know that this issue is Japanese encephalitis, we included this in the Universal Immunisation Programme. The will help in the creation of a pediatric ICU. An exclusive pediatric ICU is the need of the hour. We will ensure that it is built by next June," he said.

The also said that a virology lab will be built in Muzaffarpur. "Recently, a virology laboratory has been created at AIIMS, We propose such labs at four to five places around including one in Muzaffarpur," he said.

Earlier Dr chaired a meeting with MoS for Health and Health here. Doctors of and Hospital (SKMCH) were also present in the meeting.

Dr Vardhan also met the patients and their families. He also reviewed public health measures for the containment and management of

Meanwhile, Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children, who died due to in Muzaffarpur.

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks.

