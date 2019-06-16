WB: NRS Hospital junior doctors call for discussion with CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors of on Sunday decided to hold a meeting with to discuss the ongoing doctors' stir, and work out a solution in the matter.

Terming Mamata Banerjee's press interview to be full of discrepancies, general body asked for a clarification on the same and asked her to confer about the matter in front of the media.

"We want an immediate end to this impasse by a discussion with the Chief Minister, which, to maintain transparency shouldn't be behind closed doors but open to the media coverage", a junior doctor said.

"We leave the decision to choose the venue of such discussion with our delegates to the Hon'ble CM but it should accommodate representatives of all medical colleges of and the media" he further added.

Expressing their will to resume medical services in hospitals, a junior doctor said, "We want to join our duties as early as possible in the best interest of health care delivery to the common people, once all our demands are meant adequately and logically through the discussion".

Banerjee on Saturday evening accepted junior doctor's demands and promised to not invoke the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). She appealed to them to resume work immediately.

Terming the June 10 incident as "unfortunate", the TMC supremo said that her government did not arrest a single doctor.

This comes after doctor's strike entered the sixth day in on Sunday leading to an uproar throughout the country.

