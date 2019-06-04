Sure scientists will put India in top 3 scientific nations by 2030: Vardhan

Taking charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology, on Tuesday expressed confidence that Indian scientists will fulfill Prime Minister's dream of bringing to the top 3 scientific nations by 2030.

"I first took charge as the of Science and Technology and of Sciences back on Nov 9, 2014. Time in this ministry has been my best experience as a minister. On this occasion, I want to thank for blessing me.

"I believe the Indian scientists, who have already established among the top 10 scientific nations, will fulfill the Prime Minister's dream of bringing to the top 3 by 2030," he told reporters as he took charge of the ministry. He also held the same portfolio in the previous NDA government.

"I will work to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of India and deliver the achievements of science and technology to the public," Dr. said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)