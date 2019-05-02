William Barr refuses to testify before House Judiciary committee

has refused to testify before the about his handling of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016

The development came after Democrats demanded that the face questions from the committee's lawyers, a decision formalised by a vote on Wednesday. Barr had previously objected to the said proposal, reported

Speaking to reporters following Barr's decision, of the said, "He [Barr] is trying to blackmail the committee into not following what we think is the most effective means of eliciting the information we need.

"The [Trump] administration cannot dictate the terms of our hearing in our hearing room," he added.

Justice Department blamed Nadler for Barr's decision, saying that the placed "unprecedented and unnecessary" conditions on the hearing.

"Unfortunately, even after the volunteered to testify, Nadler placed conditions on the hearing that are unprecedented and unnecessary," Kupec said in a statement. " and the branch are co-equal branches of government, and each have a constitutional obligation to respect and accommodate one another's legitimate interests."

The matter pertains to Mueller earlier being discontented with Barr over his handling of the investigation report, saying that he failed to "fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of his investigations' findings.

Following this, the Attorney General had testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday where he faced questions on the said matter.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)