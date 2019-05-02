Clash erupts between police, protesters in Paris May Day rally

A fresh wave of Yellow Vest hit on Wednesday (local time), as thousands of people used the annual rally to protest against French Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.

Police resorted to using tear gas and sting grenades to control the crowd gathering near Paris' Montparnasse train station. The protesters responded by throwing bottles and firecrackers at the police, reported news agency.

The demonstrations entered into their 25th week, despite Macron, at a press conference last week, announcing a string of proposals aimed at pacifying the protesters.

Macron had pledged a "significant" cut in income tax, especially for the "middle-class", and vowed to implement a bulk of other reforms.

According to French authorities, 165 protesters were arrested on Wednesday.

Demonstrators donning yellow vests have been taking to streets across since November 17, to protest against rising fuel prices and Macron's policies. Calls for the President's resignation have been rampant throughout the agitation.

More than 8,000 people have been arrested since November, while 2,000 others have been sent to custody.

