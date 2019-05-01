'India's objective achieved with UN listing Masood Azhar as global terrorist'

-
India's "objective has been achieved" with the United Nations designating Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist on Wednesday, sources said.
"The objective was the designation of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and that objective has been achieved. Pakistan is mischievously attempting to salvage something out of this huge diplomatic setback for them by diverting the narrative," sources told ANI.
Sources said that the process of Azhar's listing started in 2009. Since then, several efforts had been made to list Azhar. This was much before Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14 killing 40 CRPF personnel in south Kashmir, they said.
"Pulwama happened to be the latest act of terror but the designation was not based on a specific incident but on the basis of evidence shared with the members of the 1267 Sanctions Committee linking Masood Azhar to terrorism. It is not supposed to be a bio-data of a terrorist that all acts of terror committed by him would be listed in the notification. However, all acts of terrorism, including Pulwama, were relevant to the lifting," sources said.
Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi was listed for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of supplying, selling or transferring arms and related material to recruiting for otherwise supporting acts or activities of, and other acts or activities indicating association with Jaish-i-Mohammed (QDe.019). This broadly covers all terror activities he has been involved in," sources said.
Sources also noted that following the blacklisting, Azhar was safely shifted to a safe house in Islamabad from his residence in Bahawalpur by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
A dossier prepared by the government on the global terrorist which has also been shared with the international community, says that the Azhar was "put under house arrest at Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, post 'Balakot Attack' (26.02.2019) and has been recently shifted to a Safe House in Islamabad."
Pakistan has been hiding Azhar and his relatives from the public glare ever since he carried out Pulwama attack against CRPF personnel in February this year in which 40 jawans were killed and has been hiding fearing a direct Indian strike on him.
In the dossier, sources said Jaish head has not only intensified terrorist operations against the Indian government, security forces and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir but has also broadened Jaish's operational focus by joining Afghan Taliban in attacks against government and coalition forces in Afghanistan.
The issue gathered momentum last week with the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing to attend China's second Belt and Road Forum held from April 25-27.
The UN action comes a day after China called for "political consultation within the framework of 1267 Committee" to "properly resolve" the issue pertaining to the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.
China also underlined that "positive progress" has been made in the issue so far.
India thanked various countries including the United States, United Kingdom and said it was a good day for all those who support zero tolerance against terrorism.
