Wipro says recent cyber attack did not impact critical businesses

IT services is collaborating with its partner ecosystem to collect and monitor advanced threat intelligence for enhancing the security posture.

Earlier this week, it said that some of its employee accounts may have been hacked due to an advanced phishing campaign and an investigation has been launched to contain any potential impact.

"We continue to monitor our enterprise infrastructure at a heightened level of alertness." Wipro's informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings. "We would like to clarify that the incident did not impact the company's ongoing critical operations."

Khan said the company became aware of potentially abnormal activity within its network about 10 days ago in respect of few of its employee accounts, who were subjected to an advanced phishing campaign.

"We began investigating the incident, identified and isolated the employee accounts which were impacted, took remedial steps to contain the incident and mitigate any potential effects of the incident."

The company also informed the handful of customers where the affected employees are engaged. Like any large enterprise, it investigates over 4.8 million alerts in a year.

used its cyber security practices and partner ecosystem for remedial steps and has shared this intelligence with partners to develop the anti-virus signatures, said Khan. The same has been applied to its enterprise systems.

Cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity had said Wipro's systems were breached and are being used to launch attacks against some of its clients.

Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 2,484 crore on revenues of Rs 15,010 crore during the fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19 with a strong performance in banking.

